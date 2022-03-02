Cotton kimono robes are luxurious, elegant and comfortable, making them perfect for relaxing at home or on vacation.

Which cotton kimono robe is best?

While the kimono is a form of traditional Japanese garb, a kimono robe is a luxurious, loose-fitting garment that’s stylish, comfortable and perfect for relaxing in. Those made from cotton are especially beneficial since they’re absorbent and help you dry off more quickly after a shower or bath. If you’re looking for the best cotton kimono robe, check out the Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Sleepwear Soft Cotton Kimono Velour Robe.

What to know before you buy a cotton kimono robe

Kimono robes vs. bathrobes vs. kimonos

Modern kimono robes and bathrobes are very similar. They both consist of the same types of materials such as cotton and terry cloth. They also have a similar appearance with long sleeves and a long hemline. Because of this, they’re both commonly used for lounging around or after bathing.

Kimono robes are also similar to traditional kimonos in a few ways, though their purpose is different. Originally, kimonos consisted of silk, hemp or linen, while more modern options use cotton, satin or synthetic fibers like polyester for easier care. Along with this, the traditional garment was a type of formalwear and was worn only to special events. It was not designed for lounging around or relaxation.

Kimonos, kimono robes and bathrobes all have wide sleeves and a similar wrap-around style. However, kimono robes aren’t as fancy as their traditional counterpart, making them more similar to a modern bathrobe in that way.

Color and style

Some cotton kimono robes are long enough to trail the floor, while others fall just above the knees. Higher-end options typically come with a belt for a more custom, fitted look.

When it comes to patterns and colors, there are several popular options, including:

Floral print

Japanese characters

Repeated designs

Dragons

Solid colors

Some robes have a different design or pattern along the trim, which allows for some interesting contrasts of colors.

Positioning

With a standard bathrobe, you can wrap it around as you see fit. But with a kimono robe, you should wrap the left side over the right side. This is because, in Japanese culture, wrapping it the other way around is reserved for funerals or other somber events.

Pockets

Traditional kimonos did not feature pockets, but most modern kimono robes have two front or side pockets for keeping your hands warm or carrying small items.

What to look for in a quality cotton kimono robe

Types of cotton

There are various types of cotton used in kimono robes. Cotton is breathable, absorbent, non-itchy and comfortable. But since there are different types of cotton, not all robes look or feel the same.

Two popular cotton varieties are Egyptian cotton and Turkish cotton. Both types are durable and luxurious. Turkish cotton isn’t quite as absorbent, but it dries more quickly than its counterpart. It’s also resistant to bacteria and odor buildup. Egyptian cotton is plushier and heavier than Turkish cotton, but it also dries more slowly.

If you’re going for luxury and elegance, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. But if you want something that’s lower maintenance and quick-drying, choose Turkish cotton. There are also cotton blends available such as poly-cotton (polyester and cotton) and cotton silk. Poly-cotton is absorbent and warmer than cotton on its own, while cotton silk is luxurious and perfect for relaxation.

Sizes

Cotton kimono robes usually follow the standard sizing conventions from small (S) to extra-large (XL). Many manufacturers will include a sizing chart you can use to figure out the best fit. If you’re in between sizes, go a size up.

Accessories

Many kimono robes come with a soft belt that you can pull closed or leave undone for a custom fit. Some belts are removable, while others are sewn into the robe. Other popular accessories include open-toed sandals or slippers and a haori, which is a Japanese hairpin.

How much you can expect to spend on a cotton kimono robe?

Typically, cotton kimono robes cost $20-$60. Higher-end options, such as Egyptian cotton and Turkish cotton, cost $60-$100.

Cotton kimono robe FAQ

How do I wash my robe?

A. Many types of cotton, including poly-cotton, are machine washable. However, cotton can shrink when exposed to heat, so leave it out to air dry. Some robes are not machine-safe and must be hand-washed.

Are there plus-size kimono robes?

A. Yes. It’s possible to get custom-fitted or tailor-made kimono robes in all sizes and lengths on sites like Etsy. Many manufacturers also offer robes in larger sizes.

What is the difference between a kimono and a yukata?

A. Although they look similar, a yukata and a kimono are quite different. Unlike kimonos, yukatas are lighter, do not have an inner lining and consist entirely of one piece of fabric. Yukatas also have a stiffer collar than kimonos.

What’s the best cotton kimono robe to buy?

Top cotton kimono robe

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Sleepwear Soft Cotton Kimono Velour Robe

What you need to know: This luxury kimono robe is ultra-soft, 100% cotton and elegant.

What you’ll love: Lush and warm, this medium-weight robe is made from soft cotton terry velour and is fairly absorbent. It comes in navy blue, black and white. Plus, it’s durable and thick with two large pockets.

What you should consider: It runs large. The cotton material isn’t as soft as other luxury options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top cotton kimono robe for the money

Novica Blue 100% Cotton Batik Robe

What you need to know: This handcrafted, 100% cotton robe is perfect for anyone who wants a more traditional, kimono-inspired look.

What you’ll love: Offered in one size that fits most people, this elegant robe features a tie closure and wide sleeves. It comes with a Novica story card that certifies its quality and authenticity.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Towel Selections Women’s Robe Turkish Cotton Terry Kimono Bathrobe

What you need to know: This elegant kimono bathrobe is soft and warm, making it ideal for lounging around or even falling asleep in.

What you’ll love: Made entirely from cotton, this machine-washable robe is absorbent and dries fairly quickly. It comes in 16 different colors, ranging from ice pink to patriot blue. It also comes with a removable belt and two front pockets.

What you should consider: After multiple cycles in the dryer, the threads may start to fray. Let it air dry or use a gentle cycle to prevent this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

