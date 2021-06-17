When looking for pajamas that help you stay cool, you should avoid synthetic fibers like polyester because they trap heat.

What are the best cooling pajamas?

From your bed to your sheets to the amount of light in your room, many factors play a role in the quality of sleep you get. However, you may not have considered temperature, and research has shown that most people sleep best when they are cool.

If you are tired of waking up in the middle of the night in a puddle of your own sweat, or you simply want to get ready for the warm nights of summer, you’ll want to pick up a pair of cooling pajamas. They come in a range of styles and budgets to suit every preference.

What to consider when buying cooling pajamas

Fabrics

If you are in the market for cooling pajamas, one of the most important things to consider is the fabric used. While brushed flannel pajamas or fleece pajamas are great for staying warm on winter nights, most will find them excessively hot in the summer and late spring.

To stay cool, you should look for breathable fabrics like natural cotton, bamboo and linen. All of these are lightweight, allow for airflow and feel soft against the skin. Silk is an excellent material, too, because it responds to your body temperature. This means it can keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, making it the ideal year-round option. Cotton and bamboo pajamas are usually the most affordable, with silk and linen commanding a higher price. Rayon is another reasonably priced material that is comfortable and breathable for summertime use.

Cut

Along with the material, you should consider the cut of the pajamas. Those with short sleeves and shorts are going to be cooler than full-length pajamas. Similarly, a light tank top will be cooler than a regular t-shirt. You also need to consider how pajamas fit. Loose, flowing pajamas are cooler than tight-fitting garments because they allow for more airflow between your skin and the material.

Style

Though you won’t be wearing your pajamas in public, except perhaps to step outside to grab the morning paper, most people still like to feel like they look good even when alone or with family. While comfort and cut will be the essential factors, there is no reason you can’t also buy a pair of pajamas that you find attractive.

Additional ways to stay cool at night

Getting a nice breathable pair of pajamas isn’t the only thing you can do to keep cool at night. You should also look at your bed. Certain types of beds are known for trapping heat, such as those made from memory foam, while latex and hybrid mattresses are cooler. If going with a memory foam mattress, make sure to choose one that has cooling technology.

When it comes to bedding, you want to look for ones made from the same breathable materials that make for good cooling pajamas, such as these mulberry silk sheets or this Jersey knit modal set. A gel-infused pillow can help you stay cool too.

If you don’t have air conditioning or are simply trying to save some money on your utility bill by not dropping the temperature too low, you can add a tower fan to your bedroom. It is a smart idea to keep your blinds closed during the day, so the sunshine doesn’t come through and cause heat to build up.

Best men’s cooling pajamas

David Archy Short Sleepwear Set

If you like a casual look but still want a bit of style, this set from David Archy fits the bill. The two-button Henley design is easy to pull off, and the bottoms have a relaxed straight-leg cut that ends at the knee.

Sold by Amazon

PajamaGram PJ Set for Men

Offering that classic pajama style but with a slightly more fitted cut, this PajamaGram set manages to be both traditional and modern. It comes in solid and patterned options and a range of sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Latuza Short Pajama Set

Simple and comfortable are the two best words to describe this short set from Latuza that is just as good for lounging around the house on a day off as for sleeping. It is made mainly from a soft and breathable viscose material with just a touch of spandex for stretch.

Sold by Amazon

GYS Lounge and Sleep Pants

Though they have full-length legs, these pants are so lightweight and breathable that they are ideal for the hottest of summer nights. They feature an elastic waist with a drawstring closure if you need to cinch them a bit tighter and are great at wicking sweat away from the body.

Sold by Amazon

Best women’s cooling pajamas

Jockey Everyday Essentials Nightgown

A loose and flowy design and 100% cotton construction will ensure you stay nice and cool in this nightgown. It has a sleeveless cut with a scoop neck, and it is tagless for extra comfort.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Ralph Lauren Bingham Bermuda Printed Cotton Pajama Set

These pajamas offer a relaxed fit, and with a knee-length cut and button-up top, enough coverage to wear around overnight guests. The logo patch on the pocket adds a touch of class, and the drawstring waist helps you get a proper fit.

Sold by Macy’s

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Top and Boxer Set

Designed to be both cozy and cute, this Barefoot Dreams set is made from a soft blended material that contains modal and Spandex and has a sporty cut. The hidden buttons give it a clean look, and the loose fit will help you stay cool.

Sold by Amazon

Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Cami Boxer Set

This pajama set uses a luxurious and lightweight mulberry silk that makes it great for hot sleepers but requires a bit more care than other fabrics. The top has adjustable spaghetti straps, and the waistband is elastic, so you have some flexibility regarding the fit. It comes in both vibrant and neutral colors.

Sold by Amazon

