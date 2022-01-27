8 limited-time Valentine’s Day deals at Macy’s that are worth checking out

Some of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts at Macy’s are beauty and skin care gift sets, many of which are either marked down for the holiday or feature heart-themed packing.

Top 8 Valentine’s Day deals at Macy’s

Considering Macy’s has been around for over 150 years, it’s no surprise that many shoppers regard them as the go-to retailer for special gifts. After all, they’ve had a century and a half to refine and perfect their gift-giving offerings. This year, they’re helping shoppers begin Valentine’s Day with early deals on top gifts, from fragrances to fashion jewelry.

Macy’s has been rolling out limited-time deals the past few days, many of which feature products in the retailer’s much-anticipated Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. The sales event also includes deep discounts on trending products from popular designers, such as Michael Kors, Bulova and Steve Madden.

What you need to know about Macy’s Valentine’s Day deals

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Macy’s is having a store-wide sale with new deals and promotions arriving every day. Many trending products featured in Macy’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide are up to 50% off, including premium beauty products, watches, fragrances, jewelry and loungewear.

That’s not all the gift guide has to offer, though. It features gifts for partners, friends and every member of your family — including Fido. And if anyone on your Valentine’s Day shopping list has a penchant for a particular designer or brand, from Coach to Kendra Scott, you’ll find them under the “Brands We Love” section.

How to get the best deals for your budget at Macy’s

How to search for deals at Macy’s

When you search for a particular item at the Macy’s website, you can filter search results to view Sales & Offers in the left-hand bar. As you’ll discover, you can narrow your search for Limited-Time Specials, Sales & Discounts or Special Offers. Certain departments may also feature Clearance or Last Act merchandise, which are marked at their lowest prices to date.

How to use Macy’s Valentine’s Day gift guide to find deals

Another way to locate affordable deals at Macy’s is by using their Valentine’s Day gift guide. You can view products based on price point, starting at $25 and under. If you’re open to giving big-ticket items, take a look at the Luxe gifts section. While certain items may be well over $1,000, some gifts included are simply premium products from top brands, such as this pair of UGG slippers.

How to use Macy’s Star Rewards

Macy’s Star Rewards can maximize your savings, including on Valentine’s Day deals. You don’t need to be a cardholder to enjoy discounts and benefits, either. When you sign up to become a Bronze Rewards member, you’ll have access to perks and offers, including additional savings on sales merchandise and getting 1% back in rewards.

8 best Valentine’s Day deals at Macy’s

Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Medium Leather Messenger Bag

Part preppy and part sporty, this Michael Kors messenger style can be worn two ways with interchangeable straps. It’s available in four colors, including a trendy denim-inspired design.

Sold by Macy’s

Bulova Men’s Regatta Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

Simple yet elegant, this stainless steel Bulova watch is easy to read with a crisp white watch face and large Roman numerals. The timepiece is suitable for casual and formal wear.

Sold by Macy’s

Heart Pendant Necklace in 10k Gold

If you’re looking for heart-inspired jewelry, this piece features a dainty heart on a 10k gold chain.The 17-inch necklace is a good length for everyday wear.

Sold by Macy’s

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Valentine’s Day Set

The best-selling fragrance is now sold in an attractive Valentine’s Day boxed set. It includes Good Girl Leg Oil, which leaves skin silky-smooth and radiant.

Sold by Macy’s

Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gift Kit

Treat someone to an old-fashioned shave with this kit, a four-piece set that includes a classic shave brush. It features Art of Shaving’s most popular variety, Sandalwood, which has a crisp, clean scent.

Sold by Macy’s

Steve Madden Women’s Leana Sock Booties

Sleek and chic, these patent booties have a striking high-gloss finish that elevates any pants or denim look. The bootie features a modern square toe, which is both stylish and comfortable.

Sold by Macy’s

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Quilted Puffer Jacket

This puffer jacket is a winter wardrobe essential, especially with a drawstring hood that keeps out wind and snow. It has a relaxed fit that leaves plenty of room for base layers, including hoodies and sweaters.

Sold by Macy’s

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Spinner Carry-On

The premium carry-on is a favorite among tech-savvy travelers because it has external USB-A and C ports to charge devices on the go. Although it’s lightweight and easy to pull across terminals, the carry-on has a rugged, built-to-last design.

Sold by Macy’s

