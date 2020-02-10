Will Medicare Stealth Tax Impact Your Retirement Savings?

SPONSORED BY REAP FINANCIAL

When turning 65 most Americans will begin accessing Medicare as their main source of health insurance. This is where things can get complicated for those of you that have done a good job saving for retirement.

Medicare premiums are need-based – so you may end up paying significantly more for the exact coverage of your next-door-neighbor. In one example, a successful retired couple was paying over $565 per person per month for standard Medicare coverage. This increased cost was due to “Medicare Premium surcharges” imposed on high-earning individuals. Example: a 50 year old with a million dollars in a 401K account is projected to pay $343,000 in increased Medicare surcharges during retirement.

