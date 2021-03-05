TAX CHANGES: SECURE Act Impacts Retirement Planning



The SECURE Act (“Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement”) was passed at the end of 2019 and was the most sweeping legislative change to retirement planning in decades.  You may be unpleasantly surprised by the tax implications when leaving assets to your heirs.  If you plan to leave 401k or IRA accounts to your loved ones, get informed about the SECURE Act.

In this video Chris Heerlein of REAP Financial discusses how the SECURE Act can significantly impact you, your legacy, and your heirs.

Get your hands on any of REAP Financial’s “How Does The Secure Act Impact Retirement” by emailing Retire@REAPFinancial.com and we’ll mail it out to you.  For more information on how REAP Financial can help you maximize your retirement savings, visit us at  https://austinfinancialplanner.com

