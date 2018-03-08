Medicare costs hit everyone differently

If you make a good amount of money or did a great job at saving, your Medicare premiums could be substantially more than your neighbors’. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein walks you through the strategies you should consider to minimize expenses to help offset the costs of Medicare.

There are a lot of different Medicare plans, each does things differently and cost different amounts. And for some individuals, picking the wrong one can be costly.

Click play on the video above to hear Chris break down the variables in Medicare planning.

The REAP Financial team has put together a report, called the Retirement Planning Checklist, which walks you through planning strategies for Medicare, Social Security and more. You can get a free copy by filling out the form below.

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.