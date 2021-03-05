How Will Biden Tax Plan Affect Your Retirement Savings?

Retire Ready

by: REAP Financial

Posted: / Updated:

Click here to fill out a form and receive a free report on retirement planning

SPONSORED BY REAP FINANCIAL

With a new administration in the White House, tax policy will certainly be changing.  The Biden administration’s proposal may be the some of the biggest changes to the tax code in decades.  What will this mean for those who’ve successfully saved for retirement?

In this video Chris Heerlein of REAP Financial breaks down potential changes under the new tax proposal.  Learn how changes to capital gains tax rate and “step-up basis” accounting for inherited assets might affect your retirement.

Get your hands on any of REAP Financial’s free reports, by emailing Retire@REAPFinancial.com.

Available reports include:

  • Social Security Decisions
  • 12 Reasons to Go Roth
  • The SECURE ACT Report
  • The New American Stealth Tax

Let us know which report you need, and we’ll mail it out to you.  For more information on how REAP Financial can help you maximize your retirement savings, visit us at  https://austinfinancialplanner.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Don't Miss