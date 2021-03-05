Common Roth IRA Myths Debunked

SPONSORED BY REAP FINANCIAL

Financial planners and market-watchers are foreseeing changes to the tax code over the next couple years. Roth IRA’s and Roth “conversions” are becoming more popular as a strategy to minimize taxes on retirement savings. However, some high-income earners may be missing out on some huge advantages because of lingering myths about Roth IRA accounts.

In this video Chris Heerlein of REAP Financial discusses some advantages of Roth IRA conversions to reduce tax liabilities during retirement.

