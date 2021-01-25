Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report

Texas’ racial profiling laws are meant to root out policing that targets people of color. The laws have been on the books for 20 years and require law enforcement agencies to gather their traffic stop data annually, comparatively analyze it and submit the details to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE. But a KXAN investigation has uncovered TCOLE failed to mandate and collect that information and opted not to use its enforcement authority hundreds of times in recent years when police agencies failed to report.