Try out shifting Austin’s budget priorities with new tool from community groups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In different times, the idea of spending free hours combing through city budget priorities might be enough to make people’s eyes glaze over with boredom.

But with momentum building nationally and locally behind efforts to dramatically change funding for policing and other city programs, Austin has seen a great deal of public interest in its budget priorities.

This week, Austin community groups including Austin Justice Coalition, Texas Fair Defense Project, Just Liberty and Texas Appleseed, have launched a new tool called #WeFund which allows members of the public to try their hand at re-prioritizing Austin’s budget, all while trying to keep it balanced.

The tool is hosted on the platform called Balancing Act. The groups behind this effort say it will be a way to collect input from the community on what parts of the budget to prioritize and to “support funding for specific programs and initiatives designed to address community needs and public safety outside of the police department.”

Users trying out this tool will start off being shown the budget allocations for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 in Austin which had a total of $1.088 billion in the General Fund available to spend. Just shy of 40% of that amount went toward Austin Police Department at $434.5 million. Community groups, including Austin Justice Coalition, have called on city leaders to cut $100 million from APD’s budget for this upcoming fiscal year and to instead spend that money on other community health and safety efforts.

Council Member Greg Casar and Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza have publicly expressed support for making this $100 million cut, however, Austin Mayor Steve Adler declined to commit to that dollar amount until city leaders see the budget proposal from city staff.

There are other platforms where Austin community members can weigh in on the city’s upcoming budget, the city has created a survey where residents can express their priorities for the fiscal year 2021 budget. However, the groups behind #WeFund note that the city’s budget tool only allows a reduction of 21.5 million dollars from the Austin Police budget (which, the city budget survey notes, is an amount that would result in a severe reduction in services).

The City of Austin’s survey for the public about FY 21 budget priorities allows users to reduce the Austin Police Department budget by up to $21.5 million. Screenshot from June 29, 2019.

City of Austin staff is in the final stages of compiling the next budget proposal which is scheduled to be presented to the city council on July 13. The city’s budget adoption process happens in August and the approval of the budget is ultimately in the hands of the city council.

The #WeFund tool lets the public test out balancing Austin’s budget with revenue and spending. The budget users first see takes the allocations from the fiscal year 2020 budget and adds a category for a proposed department for Violence Prevention and Survivor Support.

A screenshot from the #WeFund tool showing options to toggle up or down the budget allocation for the proposed Violence Prevention and Survivor Support Department. Screenshot from June 29, 2019.

When starting off with the tool, if you toggle $1 million into this proposed department, a red banner pops up alerting you that the city is now in deficit and you have to balance the budget elsewhere. From there, users can adjust the budget by changing the way money is spent in other categories. Users cannot change the revenue that fuels this budget: taxes, transfers and “other” revenue.

It’s unclear how exactly the economic fallout of COVID-19 will impact the city’s budget proposal this year, however, it is likely that the pandemic will shape categories represented in this tool in some way. Back in May, Austin’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo estimated the Fiscal Year 2020 shortfall will be anywhere from $38.3 to $57.6 million, depending on how quickly the economy bounces back.

The city of Austin’s Budget survey for the public notes that as a result of strict measures globally to contain the spread of Coronavirus, “the City anticipates significant reductions in sales taxes, mixed beverage taxes, user fees and fines.” The city can either increase property taxes or increase user fees to raise more revenue to maintain the current level of city services, the survey notes.

The creators of this tool say that it is designed to allow the public to express their priorities for the budget even if the specific dollar amounts available are significantly different from the prior yet.

“#WeFund will allow us to see what public safety really means to the people of Austin,” said Emily Gerrick, managing attorney at Texas Fair Defense Project in a release sent out Monday. “I anticipate that many people want to reallocate significant amounts of funding from APD into alternatives to policing, including into mental health first responders, harm reduction programs, housing, and a new department to prevent violence and actually help survivors.”

Users can submit a budget with a surplus but they cannot submit a budget with a deficit. Once their budget is complete, users can share their selections on social media, with community groups or with elected leaders. The groups who created the tool are asking respondents to share their zip codes to identify what priorities are most important for people living in different parts of the city. Gerrick expects in the next three weeks that initial results from this tool will be available to be shared with city leaders.

Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan seemed receptive to this tool, saying Monday, “I love seeing new and innovative ways to engage folks in this complicated job of governing the city.”

“Obviously, I think people understand that the complexity is deep and if nothing else seeing how many different departments are funded through a city tax bill is a valuable exercise,” he said.

Flannigan also encouraged community advocates to try creating a similar tool to examine Travis County’s budget when it comes to criminal justice and public safety spending.

At recent council meetings where public comment was taken, many speakers weighed in, some calling for defunding the police department, others calling for specific dollar amounts to cut from public safety spending, and still others calling for greater amounts of money to be spent on programs to support services like mental health and social work.

Try the #WeFund budget tool in English and in Spanish.

Respond to the City of Austin’s budget survey in English or in Spanish

KXAN has reached out to several Austin City Council offices as well as Austin Police Association, Austin Firefighters Association, and Austin EMS Association for comment on this tool.