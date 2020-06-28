Local bakers raise money to fight racial injustice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Austin bakers are cooking up some sweet treats for a good cause.

The Austin Curbside Bake Sale is raising money for racial and social justice.

On Saturday, four local restaurants sold everything from cookies to brownies — and even dog treats — to support local organizations working to fight systemic injustice

“Just knowing that there are a ton of people that have been watching what’s going on in our world — and in our country — that are really, really willing to spend some time and do a little to make a difference: it helps everybody feel a little less helpless,” said Darcie Fromholz, volunteer.

The event was hosted by the “Big Bake Sale” and all the proceeds will go to the Austin Justice Coalition and Communities of Color United.