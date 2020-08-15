Justice for Javier Ambler group to host caravan in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A caravan event will be held in Georgetown on Saturday afternoon to demand justice in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in the custody of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies last March.

The event, “Pushing for Justice Caravan,” comes after Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced she would delay the case from going to a grand jury — which was originally scheduled to happen in August. Moore was defeated in a recent Democratic primary runoff, and says she will hand off the Ambler case to her replacement José Garza in January.

Ambler died in a chase on March 28, 2019, that began in Williamson County and ended in north Austin. The 22-minute chase was recorded for the now-canceled A&E reality show “Live PD,” which featured the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, but never aired on TV.

Moore has previously said that WCSO and “Live PD” producers have not cooperated with the investigation, saying her office has been “fighting” for the footage for a year. The video, according to show producers, was deleted after not being used.

The “Caravan for Justice” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at San Gabriel Park, located at 445 E. Morrow St. in Georgetown. Speakers will include several Texas state representatives and local officials, in addition to Ambler’s sister.

The event is organized by Justice for Javier Ambler and participants are asked to bring their own COVID-19 safety materials — masks, etc. — and follow social distancing measures.

A statement from Ambler’s family reads:

“Our family, Javier’s three sons, and I continue to grieve his murder and the painful 15 months it took for us to begin receiving answers. Javier cared about many and this caravan is a demonstration of people caring for him and demanding justice.”

The event will also feature voter registration, as Javier’s sister Kimberly Ambler-Jones says voters must participate to make a difference.

“Something needs to change. We need to hold the deputies, the Sheriff, and the Sheriff’s Department accountable. For anyone to have their life stolen like this by those sworn to protect is inexcusable.”