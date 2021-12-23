George Floyd’s clemency recommendation withdrawn by Texas board

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday pardoned eight Texans, whose charges ranged from theft to tax evasion to robbery, however, the late George Floyd was not one of them.

That’s because the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles decided to withdraw and review 25 clemency recommendations, including Floyd’s, due to procedural errors.

According to the Texas Tribune, the board initially recommended Floyd receive a posthumous pardon in early October for a 2004 drug charge he got in Houston. A Houston public defender claimed the officer who arrested Floyd back then fabricated evidence.

“The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules,” said Office of the Governor Press Secretary Renae Eze in a statement. “Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules.”

Eze went on to say because the board withdrew Floyd’s clemency recommendation, Abbott didn’t have the chance to consider it.

In a Dec. 16 letter from the Board of Pardons and Paroles, the board said it sent Abbott a total of 67 clemency recommendations, noting it was an “unusually high number” and “more than twice the average number of recommendations” Abbott typically receives.

Board staff investigated why the number was so high and found “the Board made a number of unexplained departures from its own rules in issuing many of its 2021 recommendations.”

Earlier this month, Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights, the Associated Press reports, and in April, Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.