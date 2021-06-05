Families to hold rally calling for justice for men shot dead in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The families and friends of two men shot dead in Austin in the last year will hold a rally Saturday to call for justice.

They will gather at the memorial site for Alex Gonzales in southeast Austin as investigations continue into the deaths of Gonzales and Garrett Foster.

Gonzales died in January after being shot by Luis Serrato, an Austin Police Department officer.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza previously said he expects an investigation into Serrato and his colleague Gabriel Gutierrez to be completed this year.

Foster was killed last July by Daniel Perry, an active duty sergeant with the U.S. Army, at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin where Foster was protesting.

A grand jury will convene this year to consider whether Perry should face criminal charges over the shooting, Garza said.

Supporters of the two men plan to hold a rally and press conference at the site of Gonzales’ memorial on Wickersham Lane where they will demand justice, organizers of the rally said.