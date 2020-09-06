Cowboys players ponder kneeling during national anthem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after failing on the touchdown throw on fourth down during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FRISCO, Texas (AP/KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys appear on the verge of having players kneeling during the national anthem for the first time.

Quarterback Dak Prescott says teammates should be able to decide for themselves how they wish to protest racial inequality. The national reckoning over race has led owner Jerry Jones to soften his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is the only Dallas player who has said publicly he intends to kneel.

The Cowboys open the season next Sunday at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams.

Across the sports world, players and coaches have been unified against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell supports players taking a stand with equality for all.

The NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, Stephen F. Austin players football players kneeled during the season opener against UTEP, taking a delay of game penalty in a statement against racism.