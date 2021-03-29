Central Texas families demand justice for loved ones killed in officer-involved incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The families of Alex Gonzales, Jesse Juarez and Garrett Foster spoke Monday at Gonzales’ makeshift memorial on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin to demand justice for their loved ones.

Gonzales was shot there on Jan. 5. An off-duty officer driving his personal car says Gonzales cut him off and pointed a gun at him.

That officer shot at Gonzales and called for backup.

A responding officer shot and killed Gonzales after he says Gonzales reached back into his car instead of putting his hands in the air.

His family says he was checking on his infant.

Families of Alex Gonzales, Jesse Juarez and Garrett Foster meet to protest police violence and demand justice for loved ones (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

The mother of Alex Gonzales speaks at March 29 protest of police violence (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

Families of Alex Gonzales, Jesse Juarez and Garrett Foster meet to protest police violence and demand justice for loved ones (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

Jesse Juarez was shot by a Caldwell County deputy in Lockhart in April 2016. Authorities say he had been breaking into homes and threatening homeowners. The sheriff’s office says Juarez was armed with a shovel when the deputy shot and killed him.

Garrett Foster was shot and killed last July in downtown Austin, during a police brutality protest.

Daniel Perry says he fired in self-defense, claiming Foster pointed the rifle at him after he drove his car into the protest.

The families want several things, including the arrest and conviction of those who shot their loved ones.

“I’m already getting upset, because I’m still traumatized,” said Gonzales’ mom on Monday. “I have anger now.”

The Austin Police Department is scheduled to release video of Gonzales’ death next week. The department didn’t release the video within its 60-day timeframe, blaming the winter storm for the delay.