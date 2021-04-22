Austinites gather to reflect on Chauvin trial verdict at Huston-Tillotson University

Austin Justice Coalition hosts vigil and rally at Huston-Tillotson University after the Derek Chauvin trial and guilty verdict (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites gathered at Huston-Tillotson University Thursday evening to remember those lost at the hands of police in the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted Tuesday of two murder charges and one manslaughter charge in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. Floyd’s murder, which was caught on camera, sparked anti-police brutality protests nationwide, including here in Austin.

Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore said the vigil and rally was meant for people to reflect on the guilty verdict, but also to remind them there’s more work to be done.

Across the country, people are still demanding justice for those recently killed during police interactions, including Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright and Breonna Taylor.

“And I am also hopeful that this will set a precedent for the bad apples that do act out and do breach the trust of the community. All in all, I think it was a tiny step forward in the right direction,” Moore said.

Moore said he hopes people keep raising their concerns about policing and public safety to their local governments.