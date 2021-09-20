Austin Office of Police Oversight asks APD to review over 200 complaints related to actions during protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight, an independent non-police agency, says it requested that the Austin Police Department investigate more than 200 complaints related to racial injustice protests.

Of these cases, only 27 were investigated by APD’s Internal Affairs. Separate from that, there were 21 complaints generated internally by APD — Internal Affairs investigated all of those.

Most of the complaints regarded over-use of force, neglect of duty and lack of de-escalation.

In summer 2020 alone, the OPO released 227 formal complaints related to actions by Austin officers during protests. The protests included the injuries of several Austinites who said their time at the rallies ended with injuries due to “less-lethal” ammunition deployed by Austin police.

Reported behavior by APD officers during the protests ultimately led to then-APD Chief Brian Manley announcing the department would no longer use bean bag rounds during crowd situations. Then, in August 2020, the Austin City Council voted to move about $150 million from the APD budget into other areas of public safety and health.

The decision was criticized and viewed by some — included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — as “defunding” Austin’s police force.

In a tweet, Gov. Abbott said, “Austin experiences highest number of homicides in 20 years. This is why it is absurd that Austin is defunding police. It is also why Texas will act to roll back that defunding and consider taking over policing in some areas of Austin.”

Back in May, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said he plans to present 10 use-of-force cases to a grand jury in the fall.

Formal complaints are available to the public at atxpoliceoversight.org.