Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Can the U.S. Senate agree on a police reform bill?
Video
Trump wants prison for monument vandalism
Video
Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church in Atlanta
Video
Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
Video
Bastrop rally, petition calls for removal of Confederate statues at courthouse
Video
Protests Coverage
Austin man arrested on federal charges, accused of vandalism at Texas Capitol during protests
Bastrop rally, petition calls for removal of Confederate statues at courthouse
Video
East Austin George Floyd mural nears completion; artist shares personal journey
Video
Austin’s first video under new police critical incident policy won’t be released on time
Video
Robert E. Lee High School athlete refuses to wear jersey unless name is changed
Gallery
Favre says he’d consider Kaepernick a hero, compares him to Pat Tillman
Video
New York museum to remove Teddy Roosevelt statue flanked by African, Native American men
East Austin George Floyd mural nears completion; artist shares personal journey
Video
Austin cadets, officers to be trained on ‘History of Police and Race in America’
Austin city manager delays release of Mike Ramos shooting video until policy is met
Small Black Lives Matter march marks fourth week of weekend protests in downtown Austin
Video
APD officer says protesters pulled down and burned US, Texas flags
Whataburger apologizes to Arizona State University football players after racist incident
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 73 total COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 22 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 27 total COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 297 total cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Lee County confirms 53 total cases of COVID-19 in area and 3 deaths
Video
Gillespie County reporting 18 total cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 13 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 76 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 3 COVID-19-related deaths, 105 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 375 total cases of coronavirus; 5 deaths
Video
Travis County reports 6,914 total COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
Video
Williamson County has 32 deaths, 1,614 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 2,194 total coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals
Thickest Saharan dust ever recorded in Caribbean arrives in Texas
Video
Austin’s top doctor says he’ll recommend city shutdown soon if changes aren’t made now
Video
Long-vacant Austin property meant for police station could become mixed-use affordable housing
Don't Miss
Trend: Staff shortages increasing in Texas nursing homes
Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
Video
Texas reports record 5,489 new coronavirus cases, 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations
Video
WATCH: 3-year-old sings to newborn brother she can’t see due to COVID-19
Video
LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders