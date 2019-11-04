Former Hays Co. deacon who sexually assaulted young girls sentenced to 10 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, a former deacon of the Hays Hills Baptist Church has been sentenced to 10 years on charges of sexually assaulting young girls under the age of 12 from 2002 through 2007.

Charles Sweet, 85, was arrested back in May after the allegations came to light.

“When we became aware of the abuse, we reported the abuse to the police and they began an investigation. We cooperated completely with their investigation and followed their counsel concerning how to notify the congregation,” said the Hays Hills Baptist Church in a statement back in May. “It has always been our desire to be transparent with the congregation while also protecting the privacy of the victim.”

In May, investigators interviewed Sweet about the accusations brought against him. He admitted to police that he had sexually abused multiple young girls and specifically named the victim who came forward.

Sweet stated that he could not remember if he inappropriately touched anyone in his home, but followed that up saying, “If the victim said I did it I take it as absolute truth,” according to the affidavit. Sweet told police his inappropriate touching was due either to sex addiction or uncontrollable impulses.

According to his arrest affidavit, Sweet told detectives he’s only attracted to girls under 12 years old and has no interest in girls over the age of 13.

The affidavit read, “Sweet elaborated and stated, ‘If I saw a 20-year-old woman walking nude,’ he would not be attracted to that woman. Sweet continued and stated that if he ‘saw a six-year-old girl fully dressed’, he would have an ‘overwhelming attraction for her’”.

According to District Attorney Margaret Moore’s Office, Sweet took a plea deal for 10 years on two different cases of indecency with a child by contact.

KXAN will have more details on this as they become available.