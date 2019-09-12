6 women reach settlement in priest sexual abuse lawsuit against Austin Diocese

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by six women against a priest, bishop and the Austin Catholic Diocese alleging sexual abuse.

Sean Breen, the attorney representing the women and the Austin Diocese told KXAN on Thursday the case had been resolved.

According to the lawsuit, a Catholic priest within the Austin Diocese, identified in the suit as Father Isidore Ndagizimana, would regularly prey on, abuse and harass female parishioners.

“I can confirm that the lawsuit and claims by these brave, wonderful women were mediated and resolved. I am so proud of and happy for each one of them and so grateful for our system of justice and the right to a jury trial,” Attorney Sean Breen said in a statement.

The victims said the Austin Diocese, Bishop Vasquez and Cardinal DiNardo knew about Ndagizimana’s predatory behavior.

“The lawsuit was resolved. We ask for continuing prayers for everyone involved. We remain committed to providing a safe place for all people to worship God,” a Diocese of Austin spokesperson wrote in a statement.

All of the women, who were a part of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Austin, remain anonymous and the amount of the settlement is confidential.

Ndagizimana was removed from public ministry from the time the lawsuit was filed to the present time, which means he is not allowed to serve in any capacity with any diocese.