Accused priests

Austin Diocese releases names of Catholic priests accused of abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin released its list of priests "credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor" on Jan. 31. The names span nearly 70 years and join a growing number of allegations against clergy across Texas and the U.S. The list doesn't indicate those individuals have been charged or convicted of any crimes, but the church hopes it will encourage victims to come forward. Still, some who've quietly lived through the scandal believe many priests may escape justice. KXAN spent weeks speaking with accusers, police and state leaders to investigate the system for reporting abuse against children and where Texas falls short in handling those claims.