AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, KXAN’s news, weather and sports teams are moving to a temporary studio space as the station prepares to renovate and expand its current studio.

When finished, the project will double KXAN’s studio space, giving the station an enhanced ability to showcase storytelling and better demonstrate concepts, ideas and important information.

KXAN’s temporary studio (KXAN Photo/Matt Mitchell)

KXAN’s temporary studio (KXAN Photo/Matt Mitchell)

Will DuPree anchors in KXAN’s temporary studio (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)

KXAN appreciates its viewers’ patience during the transition. While the newscasts and other local programs may look different for awhile, its content will not change and neither will the KXAN News commitment to in-depth and investigative reporting.