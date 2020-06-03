Nexstar Broadcasting to host exclusive live multi-market debate in Texas run-off for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate on June 6

IRVING, TX (May 29, 2020) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., announced today that it will host an exclusive live debate between the two candidates participating in the runoff election for the Democratic nomination for United States Senator from Texas, MJ Hegar and Texas State Senator Royce West. The debate will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. CT, and is the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. The runoff election is scheduled for July 14.

(NOTE: This debate was originally scheduled for June 2, and has been rescheduled to June 6.)

The debate will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, TX, and will air exclusively on 14 Nexstar stations across the state of Texas, bringing together more than 21 million viewers via live television broadcast and livestream. The exclusive live broadcast will air from 6 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT. Participating Nexstar stations include KIAH-TV (CW), KDAF-TV (CW), KXAN-TV (NBC), KRBC-TV (NBC), KAMR-TV (NBC), KVEO-TV (NBC), KTSM-TV (NBC), KLBK-TV (CBS), KMID-TV (ABC), KSAN-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), KETK-TV (NBC), KWKT-TV (FOX) and KFDX-TV (NBC). The broadcast and livestream will also be carried by KSAT-TV (ABC) in San Antonio. Local viewers may access the livestream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The debate will be moderated by KXAN-TV news anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer, Gromer Jeffers, Jr. The town hall will begin with opening statements from each candidate and then move to questions posed by the moderators, Nexstar journalists from around the state, and viewers. Viewers are invited to submit questions to the candidates via social media using the hashtag #txsendebate, and via email at reportit@KXAN.com.

“The race for the Democratic nomination to be U.S. Senator from Texas is critically important and of extremely high-interest to millions of voters across the state,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “This debate is the only opportunity for voters to see these candidates confront each other on the issues, and we are proud to harness the power of Nexstar’s vast Texas broadcast and digital operations to bring this special exclusive event to more than 21 million viewers across the state.”

Debate for the Democratic Nomination to the U.S. Senate

Saturday, June 6, 2020

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT

KXAN-TV Studios

Moderators:

Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, KXAN-TV Anchors

Gromer Jeffers, Jr., Dallas Morning News Political Reporter

The Democratic debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social KRBC-TV NBC Abilene www.bigcountryhomepage.com @KRBCnews KAMR-TV NBC Amarillo www.myhighplains.com @KAMRLocal4News KXAN-TV NBC Austin www.kxan.com @KXAN_News KVEO-TV NBC Brownsville www.kveo.com @kveotv23 KDAF-TV CW Dallas www.cw33.com @CW33 KTSM-TV NBC El Paso www.ktsm.com @KTSMtv KIAH-TV CW Houston www.cw39.com @CW39Houston KLBK-TV CBS Lubbock www.everythinglubbock.com @KLBKNews KMID-TV ABC Midland/Odessa www.yourbasin.com @Local2NewsKMID KSAN-TV NBC San Angelo www.conchovalleyhomepage.com @ksannews KSAT-TV ABC San Antonio www.ksat.com @ksatnews KTAL-TV NBC Shreveport www.arklatexhomepage.com @NBC6News KETK-TV NBC Tyler www.easttexasmatters.com @KETK KYLE-TV MYNET Waco www.fox44news.com @KWKTFOX44 KFDX-TV NBC Wichita Falls www.texomashomepage.com @TexomasHomepage

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.