Nexstar Broadcasting and the Lone Star Conference team up to showcase college basketball championships across eleven markets in four states

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has reached an agreement with the NCAA’s Division II Lone Star Conference (“LSC”) to bring college basketball fans exclusive coverage of the conference’s women’s and men’s basketball championship tournament via live television broadcast and streaming online video. The planned programming line-up reflects Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented game-day experiences and live coverage of the best local sports directly to the homes of local viewers across 11 television markets in four states.

The Lone Star Conference games will be produced by KXAN-TV, the Nexstar-owned station in Austin, Texas, and will air via live television broadcast and/or streaming online video exclusively on network-affiliated stations and/or websites owned by Nexstar Media Group, Mission Broadcasting and Warwick Communications, including: KDAF-TV (Dallas), KIAH-TV (Houston), KBVO-TV (Austin), KFOR-TV (Oklahoma City, OK), KSNW-TV (Wichita, KS), KOZL-TV (Springfield, MO), KYLE-TV (Waco), KTPN-TV (Tyler), KCPN-TV (Amarillo), KJBO-TV (Wichita Falls), and KLBK-TV (Lubbock). The television and/or online streaming programming schedule is specific to each station; please see the table below for air-dates/times and more information.

Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting said, “Nexstar’s local stations are thrilled to team up with the Lone Star Conference to deliver an unprecedented viewing experience to local college basketball fans throughout the great states of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Bringing high-quality, exclusive local sports content to viewers in the communities we serve is critical to our mission. We look forward to televising and streaming the Lone Star Conference’s basketball tournaments, are we’re confident that viewers and will enjoy this unique experience.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Nexstar and KXAN-TV to create this new media partnership,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner. “This agreement is going to provide great exposure for the newly expanded Lone Star Conference and allow us to highlight many of our great basketball programs and student-athletes.”

Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship Programming Schedule – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream: (Please check local listings for schedule updates and additional information)

Date Teams Lone Star Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule March 5, 2020 Women 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:30 pm March 6, 2020 Men 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:30 pm March 7, 2020 Women SEMIFINALS – 12:00 pm & 2:30pm March 7, 2020 Men SEMIFINALS – 6:00 pm & 8:30 pm March 8, 2020 Women FINAL – 1:00 pm March 8, 2020 Men FINAL – 3:30pm

Nexstar Participating Stations – Television Broadcast / Online Live-Stream:

Station Network Market Station Website KOZL-TV*** MyNetworkTV Springfield, MO www.ozarksfirst.com KCPN-LP* MyNetworkTV Amarillo www.myhighplains.com KBVO-TV MyNetworkTV Austin www.kxan.com KTPN-LD* MyNetworkTV Tyler www.easttexasmatters.com KYLE-TV MyNetworkTV Waco www.fox44news.com KJBO-TV* MyNetworkTV Wichita Falls www.texomashomepage.com KIAH** CW Houston www.cw39.com KDAF** CW Dallas www.cw33.com

* Note: KTPN-TV is owned by Warwick Communications. KCPN-TV and KJBO-TV are owned by Mission Broadcasting.

**Note: KIAH and KDAF will air the following games: 3/7 – 6p & 8:30p, 3/8 – 1p & 3:30p

***Note: KOZL will air the following games: 3/5- 12p, 3/6 – 12p, 3/7 – 12p, 2:30p, 6p, 3/8 – 1p & 3:30p

Nexstar Participating Stations – Online Live-Stream Only:

Station Network Market Station Website KFOR NBC Oklahoma City, OK www.kfor.com KSNW NBC Wichita, KS www.ksn.com KLBK-TV CBS Lubbock www.everythinglubbock.com

About Lone Star Conference

The Lone Star Conference, which is the largest intercollegiate athletics conference in NCAA Division II with 19 member institutions, is an innovative athletics conference that aims to provide a superior competitive experience for member institutions and to allow for comprehensive development of student-athletes through academic services and life skills programming. Founded on April 25, 1931, the LSC started as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools and is now a 19-member league with 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas. The LSC conducts conference championships in 18 sports (nine men and nine women).

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 170 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.