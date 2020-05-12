KXAN’s In-Depth, Investigative Storytelling Wins 7 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (May 12, 2020) – KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving Austin, TX (DMA #40), announced today that its team of journalists won 7 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards including the coveted award for Overall Excellence. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) presents the awards annually to recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Of the awards given to journalists, these are among the most respected in the world.

“I am beyond proud of this newsroom and their daily commitment to supporting the Central Texas community with responsible and impactful journalism,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice-President and General Manager of KXAN. “We are honored by this recognition from the RTDNA and are extra motivated to press on with helping our local communities in these especially trying times.”

KXAN competed in the large market category and won 7 awards out of 17 categories. Competitors in the large market category include TV stations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. This is the fifth time KXAN has won in the multimedia category. KXAN’s podcast, “Catalyst” won the award for the newly created Podcast category.

“We appreciate RTDNA recognizing KXAN in so many categories for our innovative and multifaceted approach to in-depth, investigative journalism,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “The KXAN team is passionate about serving our community with stories that don’t just inform, but enlighten, spark positive conversation and lead to change.”

KXAN was recognized in the following categories :

Overall Excellence: Award Entry

Investigative Reporting: Bargaining the Badge: How Hundreds of Accused Texas Officers Avoid Prison

Excellence in Innovation: Save Our Students: Solutions for Wellness & Safety

Multimedia: KXAN Investigates – kxan.com

Podcast: Catalyst: Season 1

News Series: A History of Mass Violence

Continuing Coverage: Mothers Erased

The regional Edward R. Murrow commendations automatically qualify the station for consideration for the organization’s national awards.