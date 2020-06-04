KXAN’s Feeding Central Texas raises $1M for the Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN, Texas (June 4, 2020) – KXAN’s Feeding Central Texas campaign has raised more than $1 million for the Central Texas Food Bank. Created and launched in April, the campaign drove awareness of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted families and individuals depending on the Food Bank for their meals and asked viewers to donate money in support. KXAN partnered with H-E-B through its Texans Helping Texans initiative by highlighting stories about people doing good deeds during this pandemic and showing how Central Texas Food Bank supports the community. Siete Foods came aboard as a matching sponsor, donating $250,000 to the fund.

“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone, including our friends and neighbors who depend on the Food Bank for that basic human need of having a meal to eat,” said Vice President and General Manager Eric Lassberg. “It’s a sobering image when you see those long lines of cars on food bank distribution days and it reminds you how big the need is at this time.”

Mr. Lassberg and KXAN Marketing Director Dax Dobbs conceived the campaign while having discussions about where the KXAN brand could best be of service during the pandemic. The campaign included broadcast PSA messages, interviews and coverage on KXAN’s lifestyle program Studio 512, social media livestreams and distribution day live-shots and consistent news coverage on KXAN News.

“We knew that our viewers wanted to help, and we wanted to provide an outlet for that desire,” said Mr. Dobbs. “TV stations are powerful entities for community outreach during a tragic event and yet Eric and I are still humbled by how our viewers stepped up to support the Food Bank.”

The Central Texas Food Bank provides meals to more than 45,000 Central Texans across 21 counties. Central Texas Food Bank can now provide more than 4 million meals from these donations.

“We’re so grateful to our friends at KXAN, H-E-B and Siete Foods for this amazing effort to raise $1 million for those facing hunger,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “The pandemic has caused the demand for our services to skyrocket, straining our resources to the limit.

This generous donation comes at a crucial time and will provide millions of meals for our neighbors in need. Thank you so much to these great community partners and to everyone who donated during the Feeding Central Texas campaign.”

Siete Foods created their matching fund in early May after noticing the success of the fundraising effort.

“As we saw the continued impacts of the pandemic, we knew we had to support the community, just as it has supported us. We saw a need develop and wanted to make sure we humbly did our part,” said Miguel Garza, co-founder and CEO of Siete Foods.

H-E-B will continue its Texans Helping Texans initiative.

“We are proud to be a part of KXAN’s Feeding Central Texas campaign and stand alongside great partners, united as a community to help our neighbors,” said Felicia Pena, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager for the Central Texas Region. “The success of this campaign allows the Central Texas Food Bank to provide 4 million meals and is a perfect example of people coming together as Texans Helping Texans.”