KXAN ranked No. 1 in adults 25-54 in every weekday newscast during the month of November, 2019. This is according to Nielsen demographic data.

KXAN’s 6 a.m. newscast averaged more than 8,000 viewers and its 10 p.m. newscast averaged more than 15,000 viewers.

The most-watched weekday newscasts include:

5:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.

6:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.