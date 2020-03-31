KXAN-TV (NBC) NAMES JOURNALIST TOM MILLER WEEKDAY MORNING ANCHOR

AUSTIN, Texas (March 31, 2020) – KXAN-TV announced March 31 that broadcast journalist Tom Miller has been named anchor of the station’s weekday morning newscasts. Mr. Miller will co-anchor KXAN News Today alongside journalist Sally Hernandez, traffic reporter Amanda Dugan and meteorologist David Yeomans Monday through Friday from 4:30-7 a.m.

“Anchors at KXAN must be, first and foremost, excellent reporters,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “As a reporter, Tom has demonstrated excellent news judgement, credibility and knowledge of the community. Viewers will see this when they watch him anchor our morning news.”

Mr. Miller joined KXAN in 2018 as a weekend morning news anchor and was promoted to weekend evening anchor in 2019. He also worked as a weeknight reporter specializing in primary education reporting. Prior to KXAN, Mr. Miller worked in Sacramento where he covered some of the most destructive wildfires in California history. He later won Emmy and AP awards for his breaking news coverage. He has been serving as a fill-in anchor for KXAN News Today since January 2020.

“Tom has consistently served the community as our weekend anchor and has excelled at delivering in-depth stories for our viewers,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV. “We were all impressed with how well he worked with Sally, Amanda and David and we know he will be a great permanent addition to our morning newscast team.”

Mr. Miller is a California native with a broadcast journalism degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.