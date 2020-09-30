KXAN-TV launches all weather and traffic show on The CW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (September 30, 2020) – KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving the Austin, TX market (DMA #40), has launched KXAN Weather and Traffic, an all-new show focused entirely on weather and traffic coverage for Central Texans. The program airs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on KXAN sister station, The CW Austin. This one-of-a-kind program delivers viewers consistent in-depth stories on weather and traffic along with updates to help viewers navigate their day.

“We are super excited to offer a new type of newscast that presents non-stop weather and traffic,” said Vice President and General Manager Eric Lassberg. “We feel that a 7a-9a audience is looking exactly for this type of focused reporting.”

Along with forecasts and traffic maps, the new program features segments such as KXAN’s First Warning Weather University, where meteorologists teach viewers about specific weather topics, and KXAN’s First Warning Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan highlights big construction projects that impact commutes as part of in-depth conversations with transportation leaders.

KXAN Weather and Traffic also features graphics that display weather and traffic data during shortened commercial breaks.

“People in Central Texas count on KXAN News each morning as they plan ahead. They need up-to-the-minute information about weather and getting from point A to B,” said KXAN news director Chad Cross. “We’re making it quick and convenient, with this new, unique format of local weather and traffic coverage. No one else provides it like this.”

The CW Austin airs locally on the following channels: