KXAN streams new interactive coronavirus series from Texas Tribune

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Tribune will host a series of interactive online events on the coronavirus in Texas with some of the state’s top health experts and city officials. The series will be available for streaming on kxan.com. Conversations will unpack specific policy and structural impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Texas’ institutions and citizens, and answer reader questions in real-time about the outbreak and its influence on communities across the state.

EVENT SERIES DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, March 25 | 8 a.m. CST

Speakers: Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Evan Smith, Texas Tribune CEO and co-founder

Topics of conversation: The discussion is expected to cover the City of Austin’s response to the outbreak, public health, the impacts on the local economy and how the outbreak will affect paid sick leave, among other local initiatives.

Date: Thursday, March 26 | 8 a.m. CST

Speakers: Dr. Peter Hotez, vaccine expert and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Edgar Walters, health and human services reporter, The Texas Tribune

Topics of conversation: The discussion is expected to touch on Texans most at risk during the outbreak and the pressure on scientists to develop a vaccine.