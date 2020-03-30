KXAN participates in joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX

AUSTIN, Texas – KXAN and more than a dozen media outlets in Austin are collaborating to host an all-day digital telethon on Friday, April 3, with all proceeds going to All Together ATX—a new philanthropic fund created to aid community relief efforts in Central Texas.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin have partnered to create All Together ATX. This community-led philanthropic fund will provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

“Many individuals and families in Central Texas were already struggling with economic, social and health hardships before the COVID-19 outbreak shook our community, and this crisis will only widen the opportunity gap,” Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation, said. “I’m so grateful for the efforts of our media partners to get the word out about All Together ATX so our entire community can participate in lifting up our neighbors in need.”

“For nearly 100 years, United Way for Greater Austin has been dedicated to those in our community who are suffering and creating opportunity for all people, children and families,” David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin, said. “We are looking to make a real difference and with the help of our media partners, I know we can lessen the negative impact in Austin as this pandemic infects every part of our way of life.”

Media outlets work to serve the community by doing more than delivering news. Austin’s print, television, radio and digital outlets are exhibiting this by joining forces during this challenging time to raise funds for every person impacted by this health and economic crisis.

“It is truly great to see the community come together in times like these,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV. “We are all seeing so many people and organizations helping one another and it just makes you realize that we will ultimately prevail through these challenging times and come out stronger and more united.”