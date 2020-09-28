KXAN nominated for 16 Lone Star Regional Emmy Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (September 28, 2020) – KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving Austin, Texas, (DMA #40), announced today that it has been nominated for 16 Lone Star Emmy Regional Awards including in major categories such as News Excellence, Morning/Daytime Newscast and Journalistic Enterprise.

Eric Lassberg, VP and General Manager of KXAN-TV said, “It’s always exciting to be recognized for excellence in journalism. The KXAN team strives every day to be the best and I know that this type of recognition evokes a sense of purpose and satisfaction to all of our journalists who work here.”

KXAN’s investigative journalists have been nominated in the Journalistic Enterprise category for the multiplatform project, A History Of Mass Violence: A Catalyst Project. The team investigated 40 years of mass shootings in Texas and took a critical look at this violent history, as state leaders weigh options to prevent future tragedies. KXAN’s investigative team has also been recognized in the Journalistic Enterprise and the Investigative Report-Series categories for Locked In Limbo: Mental Illness & Inmate Backlogs. This investigative series exposed delays in justice as inmates bounce back and forth from mental health facilities to jails while awaiting competency restoration hearings to stand trial.

A station-wide initiative “Save Our Students,” focused on mental health and student safety has been nominated for three awards in three categories: Community Service, Education/Schools-No Time Limit, and Politics/Government-Program/Special/Feature/Segment. This large, multi-platform project explored solutions for the wellness and safety of youth. KXAN’s journalists searched around Texas and across the country for innovative and proactive efforts to address issues happening inside schools, such as student suicide and violence. The project included town halls featuring local mental health and education experts and a custom-built website providing resources to the public for help with mental illness, suicide and bullying.

“What’s most important is our mission to enrich the community with our in-depth, investigative journalism,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “We also appreciate that other journalists recognize the quality of KXAN’s work and how we serve our community. We’re grateful they’ve nominated us to be awarded for these examples of our product.”

KXAN was nominated in the following categories:

• NEWS EXCELLENCE • COMMUNITY SERVICE • JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE • NEWSCAST – MORNING/DAYTIME – MEDIUM MARKETS (26-60) • NEWSCAST WEEKEND • CONTINUING COVERAGE-NO TIME LIMIT • INVESTIGATIVE REPORT-SERIES • EDUCATION/SCHOOLS-NO TIME LIMIT • ENVIRONMENT-NO TIME LIMIT • HEALTH/SCIENCE-WITHIN 24 HOURS • POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES • SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT REPORT – NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE • WEATHER – NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE • POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT • PROMOTION – NEWS PROMO – CAMPAIGN / IMAGE