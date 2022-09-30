AUSTIN (KXAN) — Team KXAN was nominated for 16 Lone Star Emmy awards, the most in the Austin television market, for overall news excellence and their work on investigative and weather stories.

The Lone Star Emmy awards show will be held in Dallas in November.

Here’s a rundown of KXAN’s 16 nominations.

News Excellence

Journalistic Enterprise

  • Justice For Some
    • Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
    • David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
    • Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer
    • Robert Sims, Digital Special Projects Developer
    • Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer
    • Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist

Breaking or Spot News

Continuing Coverage

  • Risky Rides
    • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
    • Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
    • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer

Investigative Report

  • Locked In Limbo: Moving Forward
    • Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
    • David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
    • Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News

Environment/Science – News

Health/Medical – News

  • Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors
    • Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
    • Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
    • Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
    • Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
    • Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist

Politics/Government – News

Societal Concerns – News

Politics/Government – Short-form or long-form content

  • State Of Texas: Extreme Weather Response & Recovery
    • Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer
    • John Thomas, Political Producer
    • Alison Kelly, Producer
    • Monica Madden, Political Reporter
    • Maggie Glynn, Political Reporter
    • Jala Washington, Political Reporter
    • Daniel Marin, Political Reporter
    • Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
    • Eric Henrikson, Reporter/Producer
    • Chris Nelson, Photojournalist
    • Eric Lefenfeld, Editor

Weather – short-form or long-form content

  • The Last F5
    • Eric Henrikson, Producer
    • David Yeomans, Meteorologist
    • Kristen Currie, Meteorologist
    • Sean Kelly, Meteorologist
    • Nick Bannin, Meteorologist

Promotion – topical

  • Fixing Foundations
    • Joany D’Agostino, Writer/Producer