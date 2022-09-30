AUSTIN (KXAN) — Team KXAN was nominated for 16 Lone Star Emmy awards, the most in the Austin television market, for overall news excellence and their work on investigative and weather stories.
The Lone Star Emmy awards show will be held in Dallas in November.
Here’s a rundown of KXAN’s 16 nominations.
News Excellence
- In-depth. Investigative. – KXAN News Excellence 2021-2022
- Haley Cihock, News Director
Journalistic Enterprise
- Justice For Some
- Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer
- Robert Sims, Digital Special Projects Developer
- Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer
- Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist
Breaking or Spot News
- Austin-Round Rock tornado outbreak
- David Yeomans, Meteorologist
- Kristen Currie, Meteorologist
- Nick Bannin, Meteorologist
Continuing Coverage
- Risky Rides
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
Investigative Report
- Locked In Limbo: Moving Forward
- Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer
- Mental Competency Consequences: The Hidden and Unreliable Data Texas Tracks… or Doesn’t
- Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer
- Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News
- Housing History: Racial Displacement in Austin
- Jennifer Sanders, Reporter
- Andrew Choat, Photojournalist
Environment/Science – News
- Blackout: Preventing Another Power Disaster
- Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- First Warning Weather University
- Eric Henrikson, Producer
- David Yeomans, Meteorologist
Health/Medical – News
- Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors
- Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter
- Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer
- Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
- Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist
Politics/Government – News
- Plan C Pills: The Debate Over Safety & Access
- Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter
- Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist
- Vetting Your Pet’s Vet: Investigating the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners
- Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
- Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
- Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer
Societal Concerns – News
- Overdosing in the Suburbs: Fentanyl’s Deadly Expansion
- Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter
- David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer
Politics/Government – Short-form or long-form content
- State Of Texas: Extreme Weather Response & Recovery
- Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer
- John Thomas, Political Producer
- Alison Kelly, Producer
- Monica Madden, Political Reporter
- Maggie Glynn, Political Reporter
- Jala Washington, Political Reporter
- Daniel Marin, Political Reporter
- Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter
- Eric Henrikson, Reporter/Producer
- Chris Nelson, Photojournalist
- Eric Lefenfeld, Editor
Weather – short-form or long-form content
- The Last F5
- Eric Henrikson, Producer
- David Yeomans, Meteorologist
- Kristen Currie, Meteorologist
- Sean Kelly, Meteorologist
- Nick Bannin, Meteorologist
Promotion – topical
- Fixing Foundations
- Joany D’Agostino, Writer/Producer