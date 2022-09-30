AUSTIN (KXAN) — Team KXAN was nominated for 16 Lone Star Emmy awards, the most in the Austin television market, for overall news excellence and their work on investigative and weather stories.

The Lone Star Emmy awards show will be held in Dallas in November.

Here’s a rundown of KXAN’s 16 nominations.

News Excellence

Journalistic Enterprise

Justice For Some Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer Robert Sims, Digital Special Projects Developer Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist



Breaking or Spot News

Austin-Round Rock tornado outbreak David Yeomans, Meteorologist Kristen Currie, Meteorologist Nick Bannin, Meteorologist



Continuing Coverage

Risky Rides Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer



Investigative Report

Locked In Limbo: Moving Forward Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer



Mental Competency Consequences: The Hidden and Unreliable Data Texas Tracks… or Doesn’t Josh Hinkle, Investigative Reporter/Executive Producer David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer Eric Henrikson, Creative Producer Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist



Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News

Housing History: Racial Displacement in Austin Jennifer Sanders, Reporter Andrew Choat, Photojournalist



Environment/Science – News

Blackout: Preventing Another Power Disaster Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist



First Warning Weather University Eric Henrikson, Producer David Yeomans, Meteorologist



Health/Medical – News

Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors Matt Grant, Investigative Reporter Dalton Huey, Investigative Producer Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer Rachel Gale, Graphic Artist



Politics/Government – News

Plan C Pills: The Debate Over Safety & Access Kelly Wiley, Investigative Reporter Richie Bowes, Investigative Photojournalist



Vetting Your Pet’s Vet: Investigating the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter Chris Nelson, Investigative Photojournalist David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer Josh Hinkle, Executive Producer



Societal Concerns – News

Overdosing in the Suburbs: Fentanyl’s Deadly Expansion Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter David Barer, Senior Investigative Producer



Politics/Government – Short-form or long-form content

State Of Texas: Extreme Weather Response & Recovery Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer John Thomas, Political Producer Alison Kelly, Producer Monica Madden, Political Reporter Maggie Glynn, Political Reporter Jala Washington, Political Reporter Daniel Marin, Political Reporter Avery Travis, Investigative Reporter Eric Henrikson, Reporter/Producer Chris Nelson, Photojournalist Eric Lefenfeld, Editor



Weather – short-form or long-form content

The Last F5 Eric Henrikson, Producer David Yeomans, Meteorologist Kristen Currie, Meteorologist Sean Kelly, Meteorologist Nick Bannin, Meteorologist



Promotion – topical