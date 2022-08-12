AUSTIN, Texas (August 12, 2022) – KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving the Austin, TX market (DMA #37), announced today that the top-rated, market-leading news organization won three 2022 national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded KXAN and KXAN.com with its highest honors in the Digital, Excellence in Innovation and Podcast categories. This is the second time KXAN has won this prestigious news award, previously winning two in 2020. With its three honors this year, KXAN won more National Murrow Awards than any other large market broadcast television station in the nation.

The Winning Entries:

Excellence in Innovation

Mental Competency Consequences

This investigative project used multiple platforms – including an immersive, rolling data story – to examine Texas’ mental hospital backlog.

Digital

KXAN Investigates | kxan.com

KXAN won for a varied collection of comprehensive, investigative projects.

Podcast

Catalyst Season 4 (Custodial Deaths) Update: ‘Keep the Hope Alive’

This investigative podcast explored transparency concerns when suspects die in custody- and featured KXAN investigators testifying before the state legislature about challenges the team faced while compiling its reports.

Eric Lassberg, VP and General Manager of KXAN said, “Winning 3 national awards of this caliber is a testament to the quality of our in-depth, investigative journalism. Being recognized in the news industry at this level is an honor, but even better is knowing how much our work empowers the audience.”

KXAN News Director Haley Cihock added, “These awards represent the best of what KXAN News offers: innovation and insights that bring about meaningful change in our community.”

The Murrow Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the news industry and the RTDNA presents these awards annually to the best journalists from television, radio and online news organizations. Awardees are recognized as those that “uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to the RTDNA.

