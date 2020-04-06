KXAN announces fundraising and volunteer drive for Central Texas Food Bank in partnership with H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas (April 6, 2020) – With a drastic increase in families seeking help, the Central Texas Food Bank’s resources have been stretched to the limit. That’s why KXAN-TV and H-E-B have partnered to create “Feeding Central Texas”, a fundraising and volunteer relief effort.

“What we love about this fundraising drive is that at the essence, food is essential to life. We are asking our communities to help people get access to an essential human need. These are difficult times and we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN. “We hope that this effort will bring some relief to the Central Texas Food Bank and the families who need their services.”

The Central Texas Food Bank provides meals to nearly 50,000 Central Texans across 21 counties each week. For every one dollar donated to Feeding Central Texas, the Food Bank can provide four meals for families in need.

“We’re so grateful to our friends at KXAN-TV and H-E-B for teaming up to help us fight hunger during this crisis,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “Having the support of such great community partners will make a huge difference. We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our services, so every donation helps.”

H-E-B will support Feeding Central Texas through its recently launched Texans Helping Texans initiative by highlighting stories about people doing good deeds during this pandemic and showing how Central Texas Food Bank supports the community.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B Public Affairs Director for the Central Texas Region. “Now, more than ever, is it important to highlight the ways our community is coming together. Join us as Texans Helping Texans by volunteering, donating, and spreading positivity to our friends, families and neighbors.” Beginning Wednesday 8th, KXAN will feature stories, calls to action and PSA announcements through the month of April. Viewers will be able to donate by visiting kxan.com/FoodBank.