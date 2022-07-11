AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is expanding its newscast to start at 4 p.m. every weekday to bring you more in-depth conversations around the day’s top news stories and events.

With the rapid growth in Central Texas, we’re seeing an increased demand for local news and KXAN’s particular brand of investigative journalism.

For Jeopardy! fans who watch before our news, those daily episodes have been shifted a half-hour earlier to 3:30 p.m. The older episode of Jeopardy! starts at 3 p.m.

KXAN is committed to serving the community with its in-depth brand of investigative journalism.