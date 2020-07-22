KBVO-TV Broadcasting Austin Bold FC soccer matches

Austin, TX – July 23, 2020 – KBVO, your local sports station, continues its live on-air broadcast of area sports with the re-start of Austin Bold FC soccer matches.

Founded in 2018, Austin Bold FC competes in the USL Championship, a Division II sanctioned league in the U.S. Soccer Federation. They are one of 36 teams sanctioned in the United States and Canada. Austin Bold FC is known for their exciting, up-tempo style of soccer and is devoted to growing soccer in Central Texas.

“We are extremely excited to be able to broadcast live local professional soccer during these times,” stated Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.

The Austin Bold FC schedule is as follows:

7/23 vs FC Tulsa 8:00pm

7/26 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3:00pm on KXAN

8/01 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm

8/08 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm

8/15 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm 8/19 vs FC Tulsa 7:00pm

8/22 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm

8/30 vs OKC Energy FC 7:00pm

9/05 vs FC Tulsa 8:00pm

9/12 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm

9/16 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm

9/22 vs Sporting KC II 8:00pm

9/27 vs OKC Energy FC 7:00pm

10/2 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T 1007

DirecTV 51

Dish Network 5185

Grande 818

Northland Cable 101

Suddenlink 725

Time Warner 1525

Over the Air 14.1

For more information visit KXAN.com.