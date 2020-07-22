KBVO-TV Broadcasting Austin Bold FC soccer matches

Austin, TX – July 23, 2020 – KBVO, your local sports station, continues its live on-air broadcast of area sports with the re-start of Austin Bold FC soccer matches.
Founded in 2018, Austin Bold FC competes in the USL Championship, a Division II sanctioned league in the U.S. Soccer Federation. They are one of 36 teams sanctioned in the United States and Canada. Austin Bold FC is known for their exciting, up-tempo style of soccer and is devoted to growing soccer in Central Texas.
“We are extremely excited to be able to broadcast live local professional soccer during these times,” stated Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.
The Austin Bold FC schedule is as follows:
7/23 vs FC Tulsa 8:00pm
7/26 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3:00pm on KXAN
8/01 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm
8/08 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm
8/15 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm 8/19 vs FC Tulsa 7:00pm
8/22 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm
8/30 vs OKC Energy FC 7:00pm
9/05 vs FC Tulsa 8:00pm
9/12 vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 8:00pm
9/16 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm
9/22 vs Sporting KC II 8:00pm
9/27 vs OKC Energy FC 7:00pm
10/2 vs San Antonio FC 8:00pm
KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:
AT&T 1007
DirecTV 51
Dish Network 5185
Grande 818
Northland Cable 101
Suddenlink 725
Time Warner 1525
Over the Air 14.1
