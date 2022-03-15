AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN launched its new redesigned website Tuesday, featuring a cleaner, more modern look and feel.

The new design allows you to see more content. It also makes finding stories easier and faster than before.

  • image of kxan homepage with 10 stories at the top
    The KXAN homepage features more stories near the top (KXAN Photo)
  • image of kxan homepage with 10 stories at the top
    The KXAN homepage features more stories near the top (KXAN Photo)
  • two columns of headlines
    Headline lists on KXAN.com get a refreshed look (KXAN Photo)
  • collage of stories
    The new design highlights stories with a more modern look (KXAN Photo)
  • collage of stories
    The new design highlights stories with a more modern look (KXAN Photo)

We’ve also updated the video player technology so videos float on the screen as the user scrolls.

video player in bottom area of page
A newly-designed video player floats as you scroll (KXAN Photo)

While our look is new, KXAN remains committed to providing in-depth, investigative coverage of Central Texas. To get the latest news, investigations, weather and sports, sign up for our newsletters or download our apps.