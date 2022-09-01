(KXAN) — After 57 years, the soap “Days of our Lives” is moving off network television and exclusively onto the NBC Universal streaming service Peacock, starting Sept. 12.

The final “Days of our Lives” episode airs on NBC on Friday, Sept. 9. New episodes will be available on Peacock at 5 a.m. CT on weekdays. Peacock subscribers can watch the previous 100 episodes of the show on the streaming platform right now.

Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.” NBC confirmed to Nexstar that “Days of Our Lives” will only be available those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Peacock will have a special, limited-time offer through the month of September. New Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year.

A “Days of our Lives” customer care hotline has been established for questions and concerns. You can call 855-597-1827 (toll-free), starting Thursday at 8 a.m. CT.

“Days of our Lives” premiered in 1965 and is set to begin its 58th season.

PeacockTV Contact Information