Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
President Trump says rollback of waterway rules imminent
Top Stories
On the edge of America, census begins in a tiny Alaska town
Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales, rising tensions
Man charged with murder after deadly east Austin stabbing
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Cowboys
The Big Game
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Search
Search
Search
Press Releases
KXAN wins every weekday newscast in November
Trending Stories
Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son
Police: Man high on ‘shrooms’ ‘pistol-whipped’ transgender woman who then wrestled the gun away
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club; police searching for suspect
Lakeway Police: Man strangled to death in parking garage at resort
Dry for MLK Jr. holiday, rain follows soon after
Don't Miss
Austin ranks among cities with highest STD rates in U.S., statistics show
New airport lounge coming to ABIA
66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders
Coyote bites man in Teravista neighborhood
A subway in Austin? City leaders explore massive transit expansion