Pipeline Exposure
A tip led KXAN to a storage yard holding hundreds of pipeline segments in Blanco. The segments will become the Permian Highway Pipeline. The group fighting the pipeline is concerned the anti-corrosion coating on the pipes has been outside, uncovered for far too long. Kinder Morgan – the pipeline owner – tells KXAN its handling of the pipeline construction will “meet or exceed state and federal requirements.” Our investigation found there are no regulations to determine how long is too long before UV radiation begins to degrade the pipe coating.
Part 1: Baked in the Texas Sun
The pipe segments are coated with a fusion bonded epoxy corrosion protection product, which its manufacturer says will degrade under prolonged exposure to sunlight.
Part 2: State Complaint Filed
An anti-pipeline group in Blanco gathered evidence for nine months before filing a complaint with the Texas Railroad Commission, worried about the pipes’ storage safety.
Part 3: Police Moonlighting
Watch the Complete Investigation Below
KXAN investigates pipeline segments exposed for more than a year.
KXAN investigates a state agency’s efforts to gauge pipes’ safety.
KXAN investigates the use of area police to patrol the pipeline.