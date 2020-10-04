Lawmaker Solutions

Skip to content
State of Texas: Lawmakers weigh ‘solutions’ proposed for education equity during pandemic
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 618 active COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths
Hays County has 1,277 active coronavirus cases, 55 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 127 active coronavirus cases, 144 deaths
Bastrop County has 155 active cases of coronavirus, 30 deaths
Blanco County has 10 active COVID-19 cases and five deaths
Caldwell County has 189 active cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths
Fayette County has 21 COVID-19 deaths; 63 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 34 active cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths
Lampasas County has 56 active cases of COVID-19; 8 deaths
Lee County confirms 23 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Llano County has 24 active COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths
Mason County reports three active cases of COVID-19 and two deaths
Milam County has 4 active COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
‘The misdiagnosis ended up costing her, her life’: A Texas family’s warning for all parents
Former Austin Public Library employee accused of stealing, selling over $1.3M in printer toner
Regal to close all 563 of its theaters in U.S. Thursday, 4 in the Austin area
Here are the rules when you show up to the poll to vote in Texas
Rep. Chip Roy, Ken Paxton’s former 1st assistant, calls for Texas attorney general to resign
2020 Election Guide: Check your voter registration status ahead of Monday deadline
Hundreds of AISD medical accommodations pending with less than a week until on-campus learning begins
Austin ISD staff resign, pledge to stay home when on-campus classes begin Oct. 5
Austin program aims to provide more healthy food options at local corner stores
What does Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody’s indictment mean for the upcoming election?
