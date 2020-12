Discutiendo soluciones educativas para familias que hablan español

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) -- It's Monday morning at Somerset High School — an institution that looks like many other Texas public schools. Starting at 8 a.m., the in-person students at SHS trickle into the gym wearing letter jackets, gym clothes and backpacks and gather in socially-distanced rows marked by tape on the gym's wood floor.

If this were any other year, you might assume these students are getting ready for a pep rally. But, this isn't any other year. It's 2020. They're lining up for COVID-19 testing.