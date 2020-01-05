Jason Garrett officially out as Cowboys head coach

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 15: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys claps on the sidelines near the end of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Call it a firing, call it not renewing his contract, but Jason Garrett is out as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise announced Sunday.

The Cowboys said in a statement that they would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension with Garrett.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on the decision:

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

“(His) legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him. He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder was first to report on Dallas’ decision to move on from Garrett on Thursday night.

The Cowboys finished their fourth 8-8 season under Garrett with a 47-16 win over Washington, but missed out on the playoffs when the Eagles won the NFC East with four straight wins, including one over the Cowboys in week 16.

Garrett has a long history with the Cowboys beginning as a back-up quarterback from 1993 to 1999. Garrett was named offensive coordinator in 2007 after two years with the Dolphins. In 2010, Garrett was named interim head coach after Wade Phillips was fired eight games into the season. Garrett was named the Cowboys eighth head coach in franchise history on January 6, 2011.

The Cowboys went 8-8 in each of Garrett’s first three years, before winning the NFC East in 2014 with a 12-4 record, tied for the best record in the NFC. After beating Detroit in the first round of the playoffs, the Cowboys beat the Lions in the wildcard came, just the franchise’s second playoff win since their last Super Bowl winning season in 1995-96. Green Bay beat the Cowboys in the divisional round. Garrett received a new five-year contract extension following the 2014 season for $30 million.

In 2016, Garrett led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season and the top seed in the NFC with rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott leading the way, only to lose to the Packers in the first round.

The Cowboys won their second playoff game under Garrett in 2018 after third NFC East title in five years before losing to the Rams in the divisional round.

In total, Garrett was 85-67 as the Cowboys head coach.

As for potential replacements, the Cowboys reportedly interviewed former NFL head coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy over the weekend.

At least early in the search process, it appears the Cowboys are looking at candidates with prior NFL head coaching experience. Click here for a complete list of potential Cowboys targets.