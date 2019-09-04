Ezekiel Elliott becomes highest-paid RB in NFL after finalizing Cowboys extension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) smiles on the sideling during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the field for the Dallas Cowboys — just in time for the first game of the season — after signing a six-year $90 million contract extension.

NFL.com reports the two-time rushing champion will receive $50 million in guaranteed money, and the deal makes him the top-paid running back in the league. The next-highest paid running back is the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, who had a $57.5 million four-year contract with $45 million guaranteed.

Elliott had been holding out on a deal since the start of camp in California in July. He still had two years left on his rookie deal after being drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2016.

The Cowboys open their season Sunday at home against the New York Giants.