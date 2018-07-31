Dallas Cowboys rookie TE leaves 1st padded practice early, welcomes baby boy

If getting drafted by “America’s Team” didn’t make for a big enough life-changing event in 2018, Dallas Cowboys’ rookie tight end Dalton Schultz is now the father to a bouncing baby boy.

According to Schultz, he got the call Saturday in the middle of his first padded practice as a Cowboy that his girlfriend was going into labor. He says he immediately left for the airport and was able to make it just in time for the most important event of his life.

Theodore James Schultz was brought into the world on Saturday, July 28, at 11:45 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Schultz now says getting drafted was the second best moment of his life.

Dallas picked up the 22-year-old Stanford TE with the 137th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

As a senior in Palo Alto, Schultz was named first-team All-Pac-12. He recorded 55 receptions for 555 yards and five touchdowns.

According to NFL.com, Schultz was graded as a 5.70 prospect (chance to become an NFL starter).