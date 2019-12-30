Cowboys win, but are eliminated from playoff contention

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after failing on the touchdown throw on fourth down during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Today, the Dallas Cowboys did what they needed to do in order to give themselves the best shot at a playoff berth. However, they did not get the help they needed from the New York Giants and find themselves out of the NFC playoff picture.

The Cowboys dominated the Washington Redskins in the regular season finale 47-16.

It was a banner day for the offense, gaining 518 total yards and scoring 47 points, the most they’ve scored this season. Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23/33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched a spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Giants 34-17. Philadelphia wins the NFC East with a 9-7 record.

The Cowboys finished the season 8-8, the fourth time in the Jason Garrett era that Dallas ends the season with a .500 winning percentage.

Now, the focus turns to Garrett. The Cowboys Head Coach has been with the team in that position since 2010, and he coached his final game under his current contract.