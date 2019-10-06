Cowboys pounded by Green Bay running game in 34-24 loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers stiff-arms Xavier Woods #25 of the Dallas Cowboys on a run in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys defense faltered for the first time this season against the Green Bay Packers.

Packers running back Aaron Jones pounded the Cowboys front with 107 yards and four touchdowns. Jones’ four rushing scores tied the franchise record for most in a single game.

Jones scored on runs of 18, 3, 1 and 5 yards propelling Green Bay to a 34-24 win at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys offense stayed in neutral, after a one touchdown effort against New Orleans last week, until late in the third quarter trailing 31-3.

They did rally with Dak Prescott throwing two touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott running for a score to cut the deficit to 34-24. Prescott threw for 463 yards, but threw three interceptions. Green Bay had an opportunity to collect on several other Prescott passes.

Kicker Brett Maher missed a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter and connected on a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter. Down by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Maher had a chance to get Dallas to within a score, but missed on a 33-yard field goal to seal the Packers win.

The offensive line struggled mightily Sunday without the support of offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott totaled 62 yards, but was limited based off the game situation. Dallas was in catch-up mode from the start.

Prescott’s first interception on Dallas’ first drive of the game put Green Bay on the 47-yard line. Five plays later, Jones waltzed in for the first score.

Dallas travels to face the New York Jets next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.