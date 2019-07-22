America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys rated world’s most valuable franchise by Forbes

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys are on top of the world again when it comes to finances.

Forbes released its rankings of the most valuable NFL teams in 2018 and the Cowboys ranked first for the 12th year in a row.

The Cowboys beat out the Washington Redskins in the 2006 Forbes valuation and haven’t relinquished the top title since.

With a calculated worth of $5 billion, the Cowboys rank as the world’s most valuable franchise across all sports, beating out franchises from European soccer, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association.

The Forbes valuation is based on several factors including profits from the league, AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the Cowboys brand.

Owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brought in $864 million in revenue in 2018 with an operating cost of $365 million.

The New England Patriots franchise is second on the NFL list valued at $3.8 billion. The New York Giants are listed third at $3.3 billion.